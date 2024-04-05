As the 2024 APRA Music Awards approach, the spotlight shines on the talented Sarah Aarons, who heads into the prestigious event with a trio of nominations.

Scheduled for May 1st at the ICC Sydney, the ceremony promises to be a night of celebration for the Australian music industry.

Sarah Aarons, the Melbourne-born, Los Angeles-based songwriter, is no stranger to the APRA Awards, having previously taken home four awards in 2019, including the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year. Her success continued with her entry into APRA AMCOS’s The 1,000,000,000 List, recognising one billion streams of the Grammy-nominated hit “The Middle”, and claiming the title of Songwriter of the Year at the first Global APRA Music Awards in LA.

This year, Aarons is in contention for Most Performed Australian Work, Most Performed Pop Work, and APRA Song of the Year for “Therapy”, a track co-written with Ajay Bhattacharyya and performed by Budjerah. She faces competition from an array of talented artists, including previous APRA Song of the Year winner Paul Kelly, Angie McMahon, Troye Sivan with co-writer Styalz Fuego, and G Flip featuring Aidan Hogg.

The international music scene also makes its presence felt with megastars Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, and David Guetta vying for the Most Performed International Work category.

The 2024 awards will see the introduction of a new category, Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work, featuring nominees such as Alpha Wolf, Parkway Drive, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Polaris, and the Amity Affliction.

The Breakthrough Songwriter category has been aptly renamed Emerging Songwriter, showcasing fresh talents like Beckah Amani, grentperez, MAY-A, Otis Pavlovic, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

First-time nominees bring new energy to the awards, with artists like Tex Perkins, The Buoys, Frank Sultana, Ian Moss, Dean Brady, and many more earning their inaugural nods.

For more information on the nominees and the event, visit apraamcos.com.au.