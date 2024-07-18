The finalists for the 2024 National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) have been revealed.

The 2024 NIMAs, sponsored by Amazon Music, will take place at Darwin Amphitheatre on August 10th.

BARKAA and The Kid Laroi lead the nominees, with the former being nominated for Artist of the Year, Film Clip of the Year, and Song of the Year (“We Up”).

“So honoured to be nominated again this year for three NIMAs! It’s always such an honour to be recognised for your work especially when it’s from your people. Thankful to be nominated amongst my peers, my mob, my people. Blakfullas don’t just make Blak music, we make THE BEST MUSIC,” BARKAA shares.

Laroi, meanwhile, is nominated for the same three trio of awards. Other notable nominees include Electric Fields, Budjerah, and Jessica Mauboy, the latter of whom will pull double duty as a performer at the Darwin ceremony.

“The NIMAs is truly the night of nights for Indigenous music! Celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year, the NIMAs hold even greater significance, especially for First Nations artists, as they recognise the excellence and hard work being done in the music space,” says Mauboy.

For its 20th anniversary event, the NIMAs will host performances by some of the biggest names in Indigenous music, led by pop superstar Mauboy.

Joining Mauboy on the night will be NIMA-winning artist Dan Sultan, who won the ARIA Award for best Adult Contemporary Album for his recent self-titled record.

First Nations supergroup 3%, consisting of Dallas Woods, Nooky, and Angus Field, will also be at the ceremony, as will one of the hottest rising stars in Australian music, Miss Kaninna.

The August 10th ceremony will be broadcast on National Indigenous Television (NITV), with more details to come. Tickets to the 2024 NIMAs are available here.

2024 NIMAs Nominations

Artist of the Year

Electric Fields

3%

King Stingray

Budjerah

BARKAA

Emma Donovan

New Talent of the Year

Jada Weazel

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

South Summit

James Range Band

Becca Hatch

Film Clip of the Year

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – “Yaa Djamarrkuli”

BARKAA – “We Up”

Emily Wurramara – “Magic Woman Dancing”

RONA. – “aperleye”

The Kid Laroi – “BLEED”

Album of the Year

The Kid Laroi – THE FIRST TIME

Emma Donovan – Til my song is done

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Jessica Mauboy – Yours Forever

Troy Cassar-Daley – Between the Fires

Song of the Year

Christine Anu – ‘Waku – “Minaral a Minalay”

BARKAA – “We Up”

Electric Fields – “One Milkali (One Blood)”

The Kid Laroi – “BLEED”

3% – “OUR PEOPLE”

Budjerah – “Video Game”

Community Clip of the Year

Broome Youth and Families Hub – “BME YOUNGNZ”

Cabbo Crew & Desert Pea Media – “Wanna Go Home”

Miihi Mirri-Dha & Desert Pea Media – “Diamond in the Rough”

Bulman School & Community – “Nidjarra”

Bulman School & Community – “Malnganarra”

The Hill & Desert Pea Media – “Butterfly”