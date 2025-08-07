The 2025 Deni Ute Muster is set to make history, with organisers expecting the event’s first-ever sell-out.

With early bird tickets already snapped up and general admission moving fast, fans are being urged to secure their spot ASAP, because last-minute or gate sales aren’t guaranteed.

Held in Deniliquin from Thursday, October 2nd to Saturday, October 4th, this year’s Deni Ute Muster promises a stacked schedule of music, aerial stunts, fireworks, and Aussie ute culture, kicking off from the moment the gates swing open.

Organisers have announced full playing times across the Main Stages and the Sunrice Day Stage, with international heavyweights Zac Brown Band, Jackson Dean and a full-strength Aussie lineup featuring Kasey Chambers, John Williamson, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kaylee Bell, The Wolfe Brothers and more.

Even The Wiggles will be bringing the party for the kids — and probably a few grown-up fans, too.

In a first for the festival, early entry campers will be treated to Thursday entertainment, starting with a high-octane flyover from Red Bull’s Matt Hall, described as “the most successful air race pilot in the modern era” and a former RAAF top gun fighter pilot. His Extra 300L aircraft, capable of 10G turns and speeds up to 220 knots, will tear up the sky just before gates open at 8am.

That afternoon, daredevil parachutist Rodney Benson will drop in from above with a custom flag in tow, followed by a fireworks display after sundown courtesy of Howard & Sons.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Channel 7’s Sunrise crew will be on site from 6am Friday, October 3rd, with Sam Mac bringing his signature chaos live from the plains. Muster-goers are encouraged to be camera-ready and get involved.

Country fans can also join Holly and Grace from Ladies Love Country for a line dancing demo at the Main Stage on Saturday, October 4th before Blue Single Count kicks off.

The festivities also spill into the Deniliquin CBD, where a new ‘Spirit of the Muster’ celebration will light up Cressy Street on Wednesday, October 1st with static ute displays, live music and an art activation supported by the Edward River Council and local businesses.

Another new initiative is the Anthony Breslin Art Prize, honouring the late artist’s connection to Deniliquin and his final work ‘Utetopia’, a mural painted on-site at the Muster grounds before his passing earlier this year. The prize will showcase youth submissions in two categories, exhibited at the Peppin Heritage Centre Gallery.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said the unprecedented ticket sales reflect just how much the event means to fans across the country. “We’re incredibly proud to see the 2025 Deni Ute Muster tracking towards a historic sell out as we see ticket sales at an all-time high, a true reflection of the passion fans have for our iconic event,” she said. “Each year, we work hard to deliver an unforgettable experience, and this year we’re raising the bar with a jam-packed program from the moment the gates open.”

The Deni Ute Muster is backed by Destination NSW and regularly draws close to 20,000 fans, with over 1,000 volunteers bringing the event to life and nearly $100,000 donated back into the community annually.

General admission tickets are still available — just — via deniutemuster.com.au.