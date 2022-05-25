Somehow it’s over 10 years since 360 dropped Falling & Flying, an immensely impactful album in Australian hip hop history.

It reached the top five on the ARIA Albums Chart, going on to be certified 2x platinum; the album earned the rapper an incredible 10 nominations at the 2012 ARIA Awards, including winning for Breakthrough Artist – Release.

It’s not hyperbolic to say that Falling & Flying breathed new confidence into the Aussie hip hop scene, and the resulting decade has proven that. To celebrate the 10th anniversary reissue of Falling & Flying last year, 360 – real name Matt Colwell – took a trip down memory lane, taking Tone Deaf through the album track by track.

And now into the world of The Kid Laroi, Genesis Owusu, and ONEFOUR comes the new podcast series Classic Material: The Making of Falling & Flying, which takes fans deeper into the classic album.

Host Steve Duck talks to 360, producer Styalz Fuego, as well as the rapper’s close friends Pez, Litigate, and Justice and label reps and managers Craig Hawker, Adam ‘Weez’ Booth, Chris Veraa, and Mo Atwa.

And there’s certainly a lot to discuss: from 360’s early rise to a near-fatal accident with Bliss n Eso to grappling with intense fame, it’s been quite the journey for the Melbourne star.

“It was a career highlight and a privilege to tell the story of what I consider to be the single most important album in Australian hip hop history,” Duck said. “This album changed everything for Australian hip hop and created so many firsts for our local scene. It’s important we document these pivotal cultural moments for future generations and I’m excited to share the podcast with music lovers across Australia.”

You can listen to part one and two of Classic Material: The Making of Falling & Flying now here (also available on Spotify and Apple), with another episode set to be released this Thursday, May 26th.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.