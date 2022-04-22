The Kid Laroi has released the single ‘Thousand Miles’, his first new music of 2022.

It’s the rapper’s first single as lead artist since last year’s huge Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’. ‘Thousand Miles’ is co-written by Laroi alongside Andrew Watman, Louis Bell, and Billy Walsh. Frequent Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt handled production duties with Bell.

The official release of the single comes just one week after Laroi teased fans with a short snippet of the song on TikTok. He also took a joking jibe at former manager Scooter Braun during the clip.

“Show me ur last mistake. use this sound,” the video’s caption read, while the line “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make” could be heard in the snippet. It was then that the TikTok cut to a series of images of Braun.

Laroi split from the controversial record executive’s SB Projects last year after spending just a few months on their roster. He’s now represented by Adam Leber of Rebel Management, who also represents artists like Lil Nas X.

An official music video for the single is set to be unveiled later today. A teaser clip was shared for it earlier this week, showing the rapper chilling on a park bench, licking an ice cream cone, before looking up to see a piano fall on his head.

Laroi will be hoping that “Thousand Miles’ achieves even just a small slice of the mammoth success of previous single ‘Stay’: that song became the biggest hit of his career to date, topping the charts in over 20 countries, including in the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia.

The Kid Laroi’s ‘Thousand Miles’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

Check out ‘Thousand Miles’ by The Kid Laroi: