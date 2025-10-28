Heads up, 5SOS fans: 5 Seconds of Summer are being inducted into the Australian Walk of Fame tomorrow.

“It’s time to induct our favourite boyband at the Walk Of Fame Ceremony,” Universal Music Australia announced on social media today.

The ceremony will take place at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park from 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 29th). Best to get down early, 5SOS fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Music Australia (@umusicau)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The Walk of Fame news is the latest in a string of 5SOS comeback announcements.

They confirmed a massive world tour last week, which will take the Sydney-born group through Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia next year.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31st at 9am local time.

5SOS also recently announced their new album, Everyone’s a Star!, due out November 14th.

Their sixth studio album, which features the singles “Telephone Busy” and “NOT OK”, is their first with Republic Records.

5SOS’ last album, 5SOS5, dropped on September 23rd, 2022 and was yet another hit release. The record hit No. 1 in Australia – their fifth consecutive chart-topper – and reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 in the US.

In Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the 100 best Australian albums of the 2020s so far, 5SOS5 made it to No. 22 on the list, while solo albums from three of the four band members sat pretty in the middle at No. 51, No. 50, and No. 49, respectively.

Various 5SOS members haven’t been shy about discussing new music with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in recent interviews.

Bassist Calum Hood gave an update on potential new music from the Sydney quartet. While discussing his debut solo LP, ORDER chaos ORDER, the 29-year-old songwriter hinted at what’s to come next.

“We’re always planning. The 5SOS cog in the music world never stops. In fact, it’s probably the hardest-working cog,” he said. “There’s always conversations going. There’s always people dreaming up things — ‘What if we do this, what if we do that?’ So fear not, because there’s always something going on.”

5SOS 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.co.au or livenation.co.nz

October 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

October 28th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

October 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 6th

Kings Park, Perth, WA