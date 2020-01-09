With the Aussie government leaving firefighters high and dry, a number of big names are set to hit up Adelaide for a bushfire fundraising gig next month.

Over the last few weeks, countless bushfire benefit gigs have been planned and undertaken in order to help supplement the underwhelming response from the Australian government this fire season.

As lives have been lost and the country burns, it’s a sad state of affairs when it falls upon the general public – and celebrities from abroad – to help out and raise funds to aid the organisations that volunteer to help us when times get tough.

Now, the latest bushfire benefit gig is set to take place in Adelaide, with some of the finest names in local rock music set to hit the stage.

Organised by Karma and Crow Café, Bad//Dreems, and the Lion Arts Factory, the show will take place on Saturday, February 1st and features some stunning names on the bill.

Check out the Fire Aid poster:

Hosted by former Recovery host Dylan Lewis, and headlined by psych-rockers Pond, fans will get a chance to see Bad//Dreems, Adelaide icons The Mark Of Cain, and the newly-reformed indie legends Children Collide.

It doesn’t end there though, with You Am I frontman Tim Rogers joining the lineup, the seven-headed garage rock hydra known as West Thebarton, Horror My Friend, The Jezebels’ Hayley Mary, Dr Piffle And The Burlap Band, and more to be announced.

All profits made from food, drink, and local art sold at the event will be donated to bushfire relief, including contributions from Pirate Life, Mismatch and Coopers Breweries, and Geoff Merrill Wines.

Speaking of the response from the musical community, Bad//Dreems guitarist Alex Cameron admits it’s been overwhelming.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to do our bit to help South Australia rebuild in the wake of this summer’s tragedies,” Cameron explained. “The response from our fellow musicians has been overwhelming, with everyone approached offering their unconditional support.

“Almost every band on the bill has someone close to them personally affected by fires here or interstate, so it is a cause very dear to all of us.

“We look forward to not only raising a considerable amount to help those in need, but also showing our solidarity in addressing the cataclysmic threats to our environment.”

It all kicks off on Saturday, February 1st in the Lion Arts Factory Courtyard, with tickets going on sale tomorrow.

Check out ‘Sonny’ by Bad//Dreems:

Fire Aid

Pond

Bad//Dreems

The Mark Of Cain

Children Collide

West Thebarton

Tim Rogers

Horror My Friend

Hayley Mary

Dr Piffle And The Burlap Band

+ More To Be Announced

Saturday, February 1st

Lion Arts Factory Courtyard, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Moshtix

Tickets on sale from 9am, Friday, January 10th