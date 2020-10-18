In a surprising yet welcome move, Saturday Night Live has tapped Adele to be its next SNL host.

2020 has really been something of a rollercoaster for the one and only Adele.

After seemingly announcing that we’re getting a new Adele album at some point this year (only for COVID-19 to throw a massive wrench in those plans) and then following that up with an ill-advised Instagram post of herself parading around in a Jamaican flag bikini top, the singer has announced she will be the newest host of SNL.

The long-running sketch show announced the news following the show’s third episode of its current 46th season, which returned last month with a new set of COVID-19 protocols.

Funnily enough, the singer will be appearing on SNL just as the host rather than in any musical capacity. Instead, the episode’s musical guest will be H.E.R, which is still a great get nonetheless.

This reveal from SNL was quickly followed by an announcement from Adele herself.

Taking to Instagram, Adele couldn’t contain her excitement about the news, sharing a photo of three cards with “October 24” (date of the next SNL episode), “Adele” (herself, duh), and “H.E.R” (the musical guest) alongside a lengthy caption.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things,” wrote the singer. “

I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

Having previously served as SNL‘s musical guest back on the eve of the 2008 U.S. presidential election and then towards the end of 2015, it almost seems fitting that Adele is headed back to the show.

While we’re sure she’ll give it her all in all of the sketches, here’s hoping she’ll sing something or reveal a little tidbit on when her next album is coming out because we need new Adele music goddamn it.

Check out Adele performing ‘When We Were Young’ on SNL: