Alex the Astronaut will have another chance to perform IRL at SXSW this year.

Alex was among 17 Aussies lined up to head to Austin, Texas when COVID cancelled the 2020 event.

Baker Boy, Ali Barter, Mo’Ju and Ruby Boots were just some of the others who had their dreams dashed.

The second round of artists showcasing at the 36th Annual SXSW Music Festival next year were announced this morning.

Alex the Astronaut has again been named, alongside fellow Aussies Phebe Starr, Eliza Hull, Indigo Sparke, Little Quirks, Sarah Mary Chadwick and Tom West.

They will join the likes of KT Tunstall, Black Lips and Shamir at the 2022 event.

The countries represented at the 2022 range from Chile (Wired Sessions), Scotland (We Were Promised Jetpacks) and Turkey (Tufan Derince) through to China (Sophia Shen), Mexico (Sgt. Papers) and South Korea (Gamma Vibes).

SXSW features conference sessions, film festival screenings, music festival showcases and more.

Passes to attend can be purchased now, or you can register to attend online events via the official SXSW web site.

Alex the Astronaut – who has been holidaying in the US – has many other reasons to celebrate right now.

She recently signed a deal with Warner Music Australia, announced a show at Splendour in the Grass, and appeared in an ad for Jimmy Brings alongside Lime Cordiale:

Alex’s latest single ‘Growing Up’ is also featured on the trailer for season two of Stan Original Series Bump.

“I watched bump season 1 in one day, and cried and laughed and cried x10,” she said.

“They used “growing up” on the trailer for season 2 and I’m honoured to sing over Olly and Santiago growing up. See you on @stanaustralia on Boxing Day to watch every episode in a day.”