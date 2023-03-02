Perth band Alter Boy have released their first single of the year.

Titled ‘Like Home’, the track fascinatingly draws on images of the greek myth of Echo and Narcissus, in which Narcissus could only love himself despite Echo’s feelings. Under Alter Boy’s spell, this ancient myth is translated into a contemplative modern story about being drawn into adult relationships which closely mimic childhood attachments.

“You’re a narcissist like daddy / You felt like home, and home was a bad place,” lead singer Molly darkly ruminates in the track.

“’Like Home’ is about breaking toxic family cycles and recovering the authentic self – following narcissistic abuse in childhood,” she explains. “The song ends in a hopeful place with a lyric about love – I’ve been running since I was nine, I leave it behind, yearning for it since I was nine, I don’t need it anymore I’ve got mine.”

‘Like Home’ is the start of a big year for Alter Boy. Later this March, the band will play at Sydney WorldPride 2023 and Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest in Melbourne.

These upcoming performances follow a packed year in 2022, which saw them play at VIVIV Festival and Big Sound with their newly released singles ‘I Repent’ and ‘No One’s Gone Like You’. With a frenetic live set that’s swiftly become a favourite on the festival circuit, these upcoming performances aren’t to be missed (more information here).

Last year also found the band releasing a menacing cover of Lil Nas X‘s mammoth hit ‘(MONTERO) Call Me By Your Name)’.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Alter Boy’s ‘Like Home’ is out.

Check out ‘Like Home’ by Alter Boy:

Alter Boy 2023 Australian Shows

Sunday, March 5th

Sydney WorldPride 2023, NSW

Saturday, March 11th

The Bird Street Party, WA

Sunday, March 25th

Ability Fest, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 28th

Castlemaine State Festival, VIC

Friday, March 31st

Fever Pitch Festival, WA