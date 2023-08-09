Amy Shark has cancelled her upcoming North American tour.

The Australian pop star broke the news to fans in an Instagram post, revealing that she requires “surgery asap” after experienced “uncomfortable” and “painful moments” in the past few days.

“I am choosing to keep the details private but I’m all good,” she continued. “I will need a month to recover, meaning I have to cancel the North American tour next month.

“I’m so sad right now. I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month. I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’m recovered.”

Shark’s decision prompted an outpouring of support from the Australian music community.

“Sending you all the love Amy!” commented Daniel Johns. “Sending so, so much love,” added Gretta Ray.

“Thinking of you,” wrote Jaguar Jonze, while Cub Sport simply sent a string of heart emojis. “Rest up Amy,” wrote Tina Arena.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Shark will be hoping that she’s back to full fitness by the time of Coldplay’s Australian stadium shows. Alongside Thelma Plum, the singer-songwriter is set to support the English band in Perth this November.

And as Shark revealed in a recent radio interview, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin actually played a big part in her getting the supporting slot.

Last month, Shark released an acoustic version of her latest single, “Can I Shower At Yours”.

Shark released her first solo single of 2023 in June, after previewing the track on TikTok with a funny parody of the iconic Pocketful of Sunshine scene in the film Easy A.

Written solely by the singer-songwriter and produced by Dann Hume, Shark previously explained that the track is about the feelings which arise in the initial stages of a relationship.

“”Can I Shower At Yours” is about that moment in the beginning stages of meeting someone when your mind runs away from you and you let the butterflies in your stomach take over,” she said. “It’s about letting your guard down, looking a little pathetic and giving in to vulnerability.”