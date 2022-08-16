A fascinating brand-new festival is coming to Victoria next year, and it’s recruited Amy Shark, an original Wiggle, and The Cat Empire for the inaugural lineup.

Taking place on Saturday, February 11th 2023, Hello Sunshine is a music and food festival made for the whole family. Set to be held in the iconic Caribbean Gardens in Scoresby, the single-day event should make for a great summer day out for families.

The lineup of live music confirmed for Hello Sunshine is impressive. After a mammoth tour of regional Australia in 2022, ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark leads next year’s lineup. “I can’t wait to see you at the Hello Sunshine Festival, I love travelling to new places and meeting the locals so come and say hi,” she says about the upcoming event.

Aussie legends The Cat Empire will also exciting return to the stage for Hello Sunshine. “We’ve had this great run of 20 years with the group, but The Cat Empire still has a place to play in a new moment,” says Felix from the group.

And the OG Red Wiggle himself, Murray Cook, will play a DJ set, hoping to prove that he doesn’t just mix a lovely fruit salad. “I am very excited to be moving into the world of DJing, it’s great to connect with the fans that grew up with The Wiggles in a different way,” shares Murray.

Pierce Brothers, 360, Yo! Mafia, and Cadence round out the exciting lineup. Hello Sunshine will also have amusement rides, food trucks, and a fireworks display to entertain away from the live music.

Tickets for the festival go on sale next Thursday, August 25th at 10am local time. You can also register for the presale via the official website. General admission tickets range from $75-$135, youth tickets (13-17) are $55, while children under 12 can attend for free.

Hello Sunshine Festival

Tickets on sale Thursday, August 25th (10am local time) via hellosunshinefest.com

Saturday, February 11th 2023

Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby

Amy Shark

The Cat Empire

360

Pierce Brothers

Murray Cook – Original Red Wiggle (DJ Set)

Yo! Mafia

Cadence