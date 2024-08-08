Would you like to help Amy Shark celebrate her new album in style? Then An Evening With Amy Shark is the place for you.

The Queensland-born pop star is set to release her highly anticipated new album, Sunday Sadness, this Friday, August 9th, and she’ll spend the following week hosting intimate evenings around Australia.

An Evening With Amy Shark will take place in Wollongong on August 10th, Melbourne on August 11th, Adelaide on August 13th, Gold Coast on August 14th, and Brisbane on August 15th (see full details below).

During each evening, Shark will talk attendees through songs from Sunday Sadness, host a meet and greet with fans, and play a short acoustic set. It should be noted that tickets are strictly limited for these special shows.

Sunday Sadness follows the release of 2021’s Cry Forever and 2018’s Love Monster, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Shark’s forthcoming album contains recent singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards), “Beautiful Eyes”, “Loving Me Lover”, “and “Two Friends”.

Sunday Sadness also features Shark’s most recent single, “My Only Friend”, a powerhouse collaboration with blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

The release of “My Only Friend” saw Shark complete the trifecta of blink-182 collaborators, with the musician having previously worked on “Psycho” with Mark Hoppus and “C’mon” with Travis Barker.

Following the release of Sunday Sadness, Shark will hit the road to celebrate her new album on an Australia and New Zealand tour. Set to take place this October and November, she’ll bring ‘The Sadness Tour’ to Auckland, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Amy Shark’s Sunday Sadness is out August 9th (pre-save/pre-order here).

An Evening With Amy Shark

Saturday, August 10th (5:45pm)

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, August 11th (4:15pm)

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, August 13th (6:15pm)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, August 14th (7:15pm)

Precinct Brewery, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, August 15th (7:15pm)

Outpost, Brisbane, QLD