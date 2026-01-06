Australia’s own Amyl and the Sniffers are among a number of local acts set to take on one of the biggest festival stages of the year, having been confirmed for New York’s Governors Ball 2026.

Marking another major milestone in their rapidly growing international career, the Melbourne punk outfit are among a strong showing of Australia and New Zealand acts announced for the iconic US festival, which will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 5th–7th.

The star-studded lineup is led by Lorde, Stray Kids and A$AP Rocky, each headlining one night of the festival. Known for its genre-spanning bills and cultural clout, Governors Ball continues to be a key fixture on the global festival calendar – and a prime platform for Australasian artists to reach new audiences.

Joining Amyl and the Sniffers on the lineup are fellow local favourites The Beths, Spacey Jane, Confidence Man, Radio Free Alice, and Old Mervs, giving Australia and New Zealand a strong presence across the weekend.

They’ll be sharing stages with an eclectic mix of global acts including Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Katseye, Pierce the Veil, Mariah the Scientist, the Dare, 2Hollis, Wet Leg, Jennie, Major Lazer, King Princess, Flipturn, Del Water Gap, Ravyn Lenae, Audrey Hobert, Turnover, Geese, Holly Humberstone, Dominic Fike, Absolutely, and more.

The Governors Ball slot caps off a huge run of international success for Amyl and the Sniffers. In recent months, the band scored their first ever Grammy nomination, played at major international festivals including Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury, teamed up with stars like Fred again.., and made their late night television debut with Jimmy Fallon.

Their momentum hasn’t slowed down at home either, with the band winning big at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, landing their dream support slot for AC/DC, dominating the 2025 ARIA Awards, and more.

Ticket information can be found here.