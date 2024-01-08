After dropping hints of new music throughout December, Ariana Grande has finally announced the name and release date for her new single.

The track ‘yes, and?’ will be released this Friday, 12th January, according to a new Instagram post.

Aside from her collaboration with Kid Cudi for 2021 film Don’t Look Up, the single will mark Grande’s first new music since 2020’s Positions.

The first hint that Grande was working on new music came on December 7th, when Grande posted a series of photographs from a studio sound desk.

The post sent fans from all walks of life into a frenzy – including SZA, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Ty Dolla Sign.

“UN MUTE PLS,” Eilish demanded playfully. “FINALLY,” said Gomez. “She’s backkkk,” commented Dolla Sign. SZA simply said what was on everyone’s minds: “Oh this bout to eat.”

Nicki Minaj is the most recent celeb to back Grande’s return, with a simple: “Queen. We are ready.”

Grande has, of course, been otherwise engaged recently, filming a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked in which she stars as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The musical has been a Broadway staple since its debut in 2004, and the film has been in development since 2012.

The prequel to Wizards of Oz, Wicked – based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, tells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch from where the two aspiring witches meet as students at Shiz University.

Prior to the new year, Grande shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories reflecting on 2023 as, “One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life.”

“There were so many beautiful and yet polarised feelings,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger, all at once.”