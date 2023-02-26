A warrant has been issued for Kodak Black’s arrest after he allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month.

TMZ reports they have obtained legal documents filed in Broward County, Florida, which states that Kodak – real name Bill K. Kapri – is to taken into custody if any sheriff’s deputies encounter him.

Kapri has allegedly messed up twice in the last month, according to the judge.

On February 3rd, the agency he is supposed to report to for random drug tests claimed he failed to show up for a screening and failed to submit a sample that day.

On February 8th, the agency claimed Kapri submitted a sample, which they allege showed traces of fentanyl, though they haven’t disclosed how much.

Now, if Kapri is arrested, there are additional orders to hold him without bond until his next hearing in the case from last July.

ICYMI, Kapri was arrested last year for possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking after he was allegedly found with over 30 oxycodone pills in his car during a routine traffic stop in Ft. Lauderdale.

He posted the $75,000 bail and was released with conditions, like the random drug testing.

Of course, it isn’t the controversial rapper’s first encounter with the law.

He was arrested on New Year’s Day last year on a misdemeanour trespassing charge, and back in 2021 he pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge which dated back to 2016.

He was also sentenced to 46 months in federal prison back in 2019, after he was found guilty of a litany of weapons charges.

Kapri was detained before his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, and accused of providing false information on federal forms used to purchase three firearms from a gun shop in Miami.

One of the weapons purchased was found at an attempting shooting in Pompano Beach, prosecutors claim that “a rival rap artist was the intended target”.