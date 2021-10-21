TMZ reports that the U.S. city has just declared a day in celebration of the rapper. The Atlanta City Council made the move to proclaim October 20th as “Lil Nas X Day”, so you all missed this year’s big day but can definitely prepare on time for the 2022 event.
The council even surprised him with a lovely little plaque to commemorate his day, recognising him “for his success in the world of music, entertainment and popular culture.” They noted that he was shaping the city and beyond with his “artistic influence and transformative influence.”
The plaque mentioned his notable successes, like the mega hit ‘Old Town Road’, which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks. His new album Montero was also mentioned on the plaque for its “heartfelt subject matter and eclectic sound.”
And the Atlanta City Council also recognised the rapper’s influence on the LGBTQ community. “He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art,” they wrote on the plaque.
Lil Nas was presented with the honour at a special dinner in Atlanta, with city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown – the city’s first Black LGBTQ+ council member – giving it to him.
He comes the Atlanta area, born in a small town called Lithia Springs just outside the city. And he seemed thrilled by the honour, sharing a picture of the plaque on his Instagram Story.
