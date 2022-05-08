Azaelia Banks is singing the praises of Mallrat following the release of the duo’s collaboration last month.

The American rapper – who is better known for throwing shade – had nothing but good things to say about the Aussie, who featured Banks on ‘Surprise Me,’ the latest single from her debut album, Butterfly Blue.

“Sidebar: collaborating with Mallrat was super cool and chill,” Banks tweeted. “There was no forcing my hand, no premature announcements, her team was super easy going and professional – considering I was also working on things of my own, and best of all, There was no thirstiness.”

Banks added that the collaboration came from a “genuine and sincere” invitation from one artist to another.

“Not a second which I felt that if I was unable to get it done, she’d use public disdain to try and make my personality (when I’ve never been nothing but generous and sweet to everyone) a point of contention,” she wrote.

“I wanna do more collaborations like that… where I don’t feel like a bitch is ready to pounce and start trying to pull all the cliche – “she’s mean,” “she’s mentally ill,” crap against me when they don’t get their way. Newsflash girls : you’re being narcissists.”

Banks also revealed she almost had a collaboration with Kim Petras and Doja Cat, but “Petras ruined it.”

“There was almost going to be an Azealia, Kim Doja collab but Petras literally ruined it for whatever reason,” she tweeted. “I worked hard on that verse too. Another reason I no longer put a pen to a page unless some preliminary paperwork is going. Having your time wasted is not fun.”

Mallrat retweeted Banks’ tweet, calling herself a “fan for life.”

“I loved working with you too ! Never been more excited than when you first sent your verse through. Fan for life here,” she wrote.

The singer recently revealed to NME that Banks’ debut Broke With Expensive Taste was the first album she bought with her own money, before describing how the collaboration came about.

“She did this livestream a couple years ago where she was just going about her day and listening to music, and then she starts playing my music and puts on ‘Charlie’. And then she’s like, ‘this is this girl Mallrat. She’s got some really good music’,” she told the publication.

After a few unread DMs, the pair finally connected: “She’s really become a mentor and has been sending me all this incredible advice and feedback over the last few months as well. I really admire and respect her.”

The Queensland musician has been counting down the days to her debut album release on May 13th, saying she is “so fucking excited” to share the album with fans – which includes celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who was praising the ‘Charlie’ singer last year.