Bad Friday Weekender is back and they’ve announced their simply massive lineup, featuring Twin Peaks, Holy Holy and POND, just to name a few.

Leading the gargantuan 2020 lineup for this year’s Bad Friday Weekender is the endlessly hypnotising POND, who takes up Friday’s headliner hotspot. The band are fresh from touring their eclectic show around Europe and with their critically acclaimed funky, prog-pop album in under their belts.

Off the back of their huge 2019 sophomore album, hip-hop laced, funk/soul six-piece Winston Surfshirt will show Saturday’s Bad Friday audiences just why they’re a festival staple. Sydney’s favourite twins Cosmo’s Midnight are on the cusp of releasing their sophomore album replete with their signature electronic and R’N’B beats and Saturday Bad Friday patrons will be one of the first to hear it live.

Check out ‘Be About You’ by Winston Surfshirt below:

Holy Holy are also making a stunning appearance, fresh off their ARIA nominations and iconic performances at Primavera and The Great Escape. It’s safe to say they’re a welcome addition to the roster, and we’re more than glad to see them perform again and again. With one of the most anticipated debut EPs this year, Bad Friday alumni Hayley Mary sheds her Jezebels skin to go solo and we’re thrilled for her to make her festival debut on our stage.

Adding to the musical talents are the undefinable Mildlife who are sure to mould their improvisations to the swelling Bad Friday crowd, the indie laden jangly pop stylings of Cool Sounds, dreamy R&B producer, singer and songwriter Stevan, genre-melding hip-hop punks Shady Nasty, underground Melbourne buzz band 30/70 and the best live Americana from Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys.

Check out ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ by Hayley Mary below:

And to top it all off, the band who need no introduction, the USA’s Twin Peaks will be making an appearance, performing tracks from across their four impressive albums.

The Chicago band recently released a two-punch package of singles in ‘Cawfee’ and ‘St. Vulgar St.’. These fiery new singles follow on from the critically acclaimed Lookout Low, which was released in late 2019.

Clay Frankel of Twin Peaks had this to say on the tracks: “We recorded these two songs in our practice space in Chicago. ‘Vulgar’ is inspired a bit by the Martin Bell movie Streetwise. For ‘Cawfee’ I’d like to shout out my good buddy Andre Baptista, who helped with lyrics in a little backstage room in Milwaukee.”

Check out ‘Cawfee’ by Twin Peaks below:

You can check out the full lineup for Bad Friday Weekender below.

Pre-sale starts Thursday 30th January 10am, general on sale Friday 31st.