After teasing fans for a week about a special announcement, Ball Park Music have unveiled a run of intimate theatre shows.

The Brisbane indie favourites held a press conference this morning to reveal the ‘Get The F**king Nerds Back On! Tour’.

The wonderfully-named tour will see Ball Park Music perform in Fremantle, Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in May and early June (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, February 10th at 9am local time.

The five-piece will be joined by indie rockers The Buoys. Local support will also be provided by Ghost Care (WA), Elizabeth M. Drummond (TAS, VIC), Taj Ralph (NSW), and Bean Magazine (QLD).

Ball Park Music’s tour will take place just after they appear at Groovin the Moo 2023 alongside the likes of Denzel Curry, The Chats, alt-j and many more.

The band enjoyed a stellar 2022, seeing their seventh studio album, Weirder & Weirder, reach the top of the ARI Albums Chart.

That was followed by a strong showing on triple j’s Hottest 100 last month, with ‘Stars In My Eyes’ making it to number eight on the famous countdown.

“Can’t wait for this one,” Sam Cromack says about the upcoming tour. “Our appetite to perform is huge. We’re looking forward to getting back in some smaller theatres. They feel like our natural home. We wanna be close to the audience, to feel like we’re together in the same room. Paul got a new synth too, so that should be good.”

Ball Park Music ‘Get The F**king Nerds Back On! Tour’ 2023

Tickets available via ballparkmusic.com

Sunday, May 7th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, May 13th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, May 20th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 26th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 3rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC