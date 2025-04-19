Liam Gallagher is famously known for being outspoken, so perhaps it is no surprise he’s now claiming credit for bringing Ball Park Music on as the supporting band for Oasis’ highly anticipated Australian reunion tour.

With Gallagher, it can be hard to separate truth from bravado. That said, in a response on Twitter, he’s declared it was his idea to have the Brisbane indie-rockers open for Oasis.

Mine — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 17, 2025

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis defined the Britpop era with timeless albums like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. After splitting in 2009, Liam and Noel Gallagher each pursued successful solo careers. Noel might hold the edge as a polished songwriter, but Liam’s raw rock’n’roll stage presence remains an undeniable drawcard.

With Oasis finally back together for their Oasis Live ’25 tour, hitting Australian stadiums in October and November 2025, the excitement is heightened by news of a new film being made in conjunction with the reunion. Created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – the duo behind LCD Soundsystem’s acclaimed 2012 concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits – confirmation of the film has come despite Gallagher previously dismissing rumours of an Oasis reunion documentary last year.

With Oasis officially returning, it’s also a massive milestone for Ball Park Music, who’ve built a dedicated fanbase through platinum singles, eight acclaimed albums, and consistent triple j Hottest 100 appearances.

On a Facebook post, Ball Park Music shared their excitement; “Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Mancunian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year. To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”

Having headlined festivals and sold-out arenas, Ball Park Music are no strangers to the big stage, but warming up for Oasis when they return for the first Australian shows in 19 years is sure to take their profile to another level.