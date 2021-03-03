In case you missed it, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have recently become the freshest iconic duo known to the world.

Recently, the The 44th President of The United States of America – Obama came together with none other than The Boss – Bruce Springsteen, to launch, Renegades: Born In The USA.

And now Obama has revealed two things.

First of all, that he sure as hell sings in the shower. In the latest episode of the podcast, Obama laughs and says, “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing. My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes.”

Second of all, he’s unveiled his very own shower playlist to which he supposedly sings like no one’s listening.

You’ll find that the playlist is comprised of great variety, including tracks from The Boss – of course, as well as Nina Simone, Kendrick Lamar, Patti Smith, Elvis Presley and more.

In the trailer for the podcast, Obama contemplated, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I’m a black guy of mixed race, born in Hawaii. He’s a rock ‘n’ roll icon. I’m… not as cool.”

The purpose of the podcast is set to enable both individuals to delve into each other’s personal belief systems and experiences.

And it becomes clear that there is so much that brings them together.

Obama continues, “In a way, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning, truth, and community with the larger story of America”.

According to Obama, the podcast of eight episodes is recorded over a few days. He says, “What we discovered in these conversations is that we still share a fundamental belief in the American ideal. Not as an act of nostalgia, but as a compass.”