After a year on the sidelines, BASSINTHEGRASS will be back in 2021 and its returning with a ridiculously stacked artist lineup.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that’s perhaps the most accurate feeling surrounding the BASSINTHEGRASS festival, the Northern Territory’s largest music festival which was last held in 2019.

Having skipped 2020, BASSINTHEGRASS is set to return on Darwin’s iconic Mindil Beach on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, for its 18th year And it seems like the festival is bringing in the big guns for its much-anticipated comeback because the lineup for this all-ages event is absolutely stellar:

Boo Seeka

ChillinIT

DMA’S

G Flip

Hayden James

ILLY

Jack River

The Jungle Giants

Lime Cordiale

Missy Higgins

Ocean Alley

Peking Duk

The Rubens

SAFIA

Thelma Plum

Violent Soho

The 2021 edition of the festival will feature two main stages that’ll offer nonstop entertainment from midday to midnight.

Northern Territory Major Events Company CEO Tim Watsford said he was stoked to confirm the line-up for next year’s BASSINTHEGRASS.

“With such a great selection of acts we expect music fans from around Australia to venture north, where they can soak up the sun, sand and good vibes at what has become an unmissable event for Territorians,” he said.

“BASSINTHEGRASS is the perfect excuse to start planning your Territory adventure.”

Limited general admission tickets are available for $105 until 1 February (unless sold out prior), which is when final release tickets will go on sale for $120. Best get in early as the BASSINTHEGRASS festival usually sells out so you don’t want to miss it.

A limited number of VIP tickets are also on offer for $220 (plus a booking fee) and this will give attendees (aged 18 and over) a premium festival experience with access to a VIP area with private bars and bathrooms, a finger food package, four beverage vouchers and a souvenir stubbie cooler, and ticket.

To find out more or to buy your ticket, check out the BASSINTHEGRASS official website.