Just when you thought Confidence Man had sealed the deal with their naked flight over London, Ben Lee has released a strong contender for best Aussie music video of the year.

The singer-songwriter has released “So Damn Hard (to Be So Damn Good)”, another taste of his forthcoming album.

Lee says his new single “is about swagger in the face of chaos, confidence in the face of failure, sexiness in the face of insecurity… It’s about believing in yourself even when you probably shouldn’t. Is it a joke or is it serious? I can’t tell anymore.”

And Lee certainly lives up to his words in the instantly iconic one-take music video that accompanies “So Damn Hard (to Be So Damn Good)”, which you can watch below.

Lee teamed up with his close friend, the acclaimed photographer, musician, and artist Byron Spencer (DEEPFAITH), to follow Lee joyfully skipping down the streets of Sydney’s Kings Cross, singing along to his new single.

Shot on a 360 cam, viewers are even able to toggle the video to see a 360 angle of the train station, streets, and stores Lee visits on his fun-filled trip.

Lee’s new single features on his forthcoming album, This One’s for the Old Headz, set for release in September via Lee’s own record label Weirder Together that he launched in collaboration with his wife, Ione Skye.

Recorded in just three days straight to tape, the album is set to be a throwback to classic records by the likes of Teenage Fanclub, Big Star, and The Replacements.

“This One’s for the Old Headz is a spirited, energetic exploration of getting older while staying true to your punk spirit,” Lee shares.

Lee is currently on a mammoth tour of Australia, which will see him perform in almost every Aussie town and city you can think of between now and August. His next show takes place at The Concourse Lunge in Chatswood this weekend (full tour information here).

Ben Lee’s “So Damn Hard (to Be So Damn Good)” is out now. This One’s for the Old Headz is out Friday, September 20th via Weirder Together (pre-save/pre-order here).