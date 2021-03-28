Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

‘Ring the Alarm’ because a storage unit thought to belong to Beyoncé has been robbed and the thieves have reportedly walked away with luxury handbags and dresses worth more than $1 million, according to TMZ.

The (surprisingly trustworthy) gossip rag has reported that a law enforcement source said that three L.A. area storages which were filled with some of Beyoncé’s belongings were broken into twice this month.

Though the units are owned by Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, the source shared that the belongings that were taken on the first hit belong to Queen Bey.

Investigations are still underway and no arrests have been made as of yet.

While getting a million dollars worth of goods stolen ain’t fun for anyone, Jay Z and Beyoncé’s estimated net worth is over $1 billion dollars, making the sting a little easier to bear.

The unfortunate news comes after Beyonce’s successful stint at the Grammys this year. The ‘Formation’ singer became the most decorated female act in Grammy history, when she hit a total of 28 Grammy’s after taking home awards for Best R&B Performance (‘Black Parade’), Best Music Video (‘Brown Skin Girl’), as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (‘Savage’ with Megan Thee Stallion).

Not one to be shown up by her ridiculously famous mum, little Blue Ivy got in on the Grammys action too as she became the second-youngest Grammy winner of all-time for her part in ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

The 2019 song came from the soundtrack album for The Lion King and Blue Ivy was credited for both songwriting and featured vocals (she performs a few lines in the outro). And despite being just 9 years old, Blue Ivy has now collaborated on two songs with her mum, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ following 2013’s ‘Blue’.

The whole family managed to take home a win, with Jay-z picking up his 23rd Grammy, by sharing the best rap song win with his wife since he co-wrote ‘Savage’.

Here’s hoping none of the Grammy statues were tucked away in the storage units.

Watch ‘Ring The Alarm’ by Beyoncé: