K-Pop band Big Bang have just wrapped on a music video for a new track. It will mark their first release since 2018’s ‘Flower Road’.

“Big Bang’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung recently completed filming the music video for their new song,” says their representation at YG Entertainment. “Big Bang’s comeback preparations are progressing smoothly. We will inform you of the release date as well as further details on the new song soon.”

OH!PRESS raved about their previous track ‘Flower Road’, calling it a “well-rounded track” that “keeps getting better with every repeat!”

Check out ‘Flower Road’

“While each member has their own distinctive sound, they can still effortlessly blend well collectively,” they continue. “I cannot wait until Big Bang reunites once again on the stage to show us what else they have to offer.”

Unfortunately, the band will be in a slightly different shape to their 2018 hit.

After the departure of Seungri, this will be the first release with only the 4 members. The member left the band after he was disgraced in the Burning Sun scandal that rocked the Korean entertainment industry.

Seungri was the director of a nightclub in Seoul called The Burning Sun. After multiple allegations of drug use, sexual assualt and violence were brought to the attention of the Police a lengthy investigation took place.

Eventually, this led to the ex-star facing two years mandatory military service, three years imprisonment and fine of approximately a million USD.

Earlier in the year, Seungri pleaded guilty to all the charges, which saw his sentence reduced to 18 months.

There are also fears that the comeback will be bitter sweet, with T.O.P also hinting at his departure.

“In the last few years, I was starting to think that maybe this was the end,” the singer said. “Maybe there won’t be T.O.P of Big Bang for a while.”