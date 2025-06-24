BIGSOUND has dropped its second wave of speakers for 2025, packed with big names and industry heavyweights.

Topping the latest list is Tash Sultana, back in the spotlight with Return to the Roots, a new EP that unpacks themes of fame, fulfilment, and creative clarity.

Dave Rowntree, drummer of Britpop icons Blur, also joins the program. His BIGSOUND appearance coincides with the September 9th release of No One You Know, a photography book that brings a visual arts dimension to the conference.

Briggs, the multi-hyphenate Yorta Yorta artist and founder of Bad Apples Music, will take the stage as the label celebrates a decade of championing First Nations voices. He’ll appear in conversation with Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee.

Rising Meanjin artist Mallrat is locked in to speak, following the release of her LP Light hit my face like a straight right. Also confirmed is Elly May Barnes, who made waves with her debut album No Good and her appearance on ABC’s Headliners.

The industry side is represented by Cindy James, an Aussie executive now based in the US, who currently serves as general manager at Virgin Music Group. James was named among Billboard’s Women in Music 2025, spotlighting her growing influence on the global stage.

BIGSOUND will also welcome showcase specialists Dev Sherlock (SXSW), Robin Werner (Reeperbahn), and Adam Ryan (The Great Escape), who bring deep experience in the international music export scene.

Representing the surging country music sector are Nikki Boon (Neon Coast) and Meredith Goucher (CMA), both offering insights into the genre’s evolving sound and its expanding global footprint.

This latest announcement underscores BIGSOUND’s 2025 theme of “connections that count,” as the conference continues to foster bold conversations and fresh perspectives across the contemporary music landscape.

The first batch of speakers featured Anne Booty (SixtyFour Music, UK), Ariana Morgenstern (KCRW, USA), Deb Grant (BBC Radio 6, UK), and others.

The artist lineup features Kaiit, Wafia, Borderline, Grecco Romank, and a host of emerging talent from Australia and Aotearoa.

See the full lineup and more at bigsound.org.au.