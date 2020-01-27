Fresh off nabbing top spot in this year’s Hottest 100, Billie Eilish has had a huge night at the Grammys.

The 18-year-old Eilish is the youngest solo artist to win the Album of the Year Grammy for her 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish is also the youngest artist to pick up Record of the Year, which went to the ARIA number one single ‘bad guy’.

The Hottest 100-winning ‘bad guy’ was also named Song of the Year. Eilish secured Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical to take her tally up to six awards.

The other artists nominated for Album of the Year were Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, H.E.R., and Lil Nas X.

‘bad guy’ surpassed Lady Gaga’s ‘Always Remember Us This Way’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ and Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ in the Song of the Year category. H.E.R. (‘Hard Place’), Tanya Tucker (‘Bring My Flowers Now’) and Lewis Capaldi (‘Someone You Loved’) were also up for the award.

Watch: Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has been a critical success well beyond the Recording Academy. NME, The New York Times, Consequence of Sound and Variety named it their album of the year for 2019.

Eilish turned 18 in December 2019 and was just 15 when the album recording process began. It was recently announced that she’ll be taking charge of the title song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.