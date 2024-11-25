BLACKPINK’s Rosé is stepping into the solo spotlight, but not without reflecting on the pressures she’s faced as a K-pop idol.

Ahead of the release of her debut solo album, rosie, on December 6th, the 27-year-old opened up about the relentless expectation to maintain a flawless image—a hallmark of the South Korean music industry.

“We were trained to always present ourselves in the most perfect, perfect way,” Rosé shared in an interview with The New York Times. “And so even when we were interacting with fans online, it was when I was ready to give perfect answers and give them what they wanted. And making sure that I’m a perfect girl for everyone.”

For Rosé, navigating the industry’s demands wasn’t easy in the beginning. “The first few years were very difficult for me, personally,” she admitted. “The transition of having to be on camera and being an artist, presenting to the world who I am—that’s something we just had to learn as we went. But a few years in, I started picking it up and learning.”

The demands of perfection aren’t new in K-pop. Fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie has also spoken about the restrictive rules enforced during their trainee years, calling them “really harsh” in the 2020 Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. Jennie described a regimen that banned drinking, smoking, and even tattoos.

The intense scrutiny doesn’t stop after debut. Earlier this year, Jennie apologised for vaping indoors after a video circulated online, sparking backlash. Her agency issued a statement saying, “Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologised to all the staff on-site who may have been affected. We apologise to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future.”

Rosé’s reflections come at a pivotal time in her career. Her single “APT.” recently made history by debuting at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, making ROSÉ the first solo female K-pop star – and only the second South Korean solo artist after PSY’s “Gangnam Style” – to lead the tally.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With rosie, she’s ready to show the world a new side of herself—one that’s just as authentic as it is imperfect.