11 new artists have joined the Bluesfest 2024 lineup.

The first lineup was announced for the festival – which will celebrate its 35th birthday next year – in August, featuring international stars such as Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, and Drive-By Truckers, as well as The Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, and more.

15 more artists were then added to the bill, including Dan Sultan, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Cruel Sea, Tim Finn and recent Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards winners Coterie.

And now a further 11 new artists have been unveiled, led by Thursday night headliners, US pop-rock favourites Portugal. The Man, Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts, and jazz-funk fusion collective Snarky Puppy.

“We are incredibly excited to have Portugal. The Man headlining Thursday night. This is a prolific band that creates amazing music. Their record-breaking song “Feel It Still” has had almost 1.2 billion listens on Spotify and over 350 million views on YouTube. The rest of their catalogue is equally as good, and we’re absolutely delighted to have them play Bluesfest for the first time,” says Festival Director Peter Noble OAM.

“Ziggy Alberts is also a fan favourite, having played Bluesfest back in 2018 and recently sold out The Green Room here on the Bluesfest site. We are excited! Thursday is looking good, so now, watch out for Monday!”

You can view the full Bluesfest 2024 lineup, including all newly announced artists, below. Tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website.

Bluesfest 2024 Thursday, March 28th-Monday, April 1st

Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW Tickets available via bluesfest.com.au New Bluesfest Artists Portugal. The Man | Ziggy Alberts | Snarky Puppy | Blind Boys of Alabama

Meshell Ndegeocello | Fiona Boyes & the Fortune Tellers | The Turner Brown Band

Pierce Brothers | Velvet Trip | ROSHANI | Sweet Talk Already Announced Artists

Tedeschi Trucks Band | The Cruel Sea | Taj Mahal (Exclusive) | Tim Finn | Ian Moss

Rickie Lee Jones | Dan Sultan | The Whitlams Black Stump Band | Coterie | Playing for Change Band

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul | Jackie Venson (Exclusive) | WILSN | Caravana Sun

Women of Soul Collective | Jack Johnson | Tom Jones | The Teskey Brothers | Matt Corby

L.A.B | Elvis Costello & The Imposters | Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos | Tommy Emmanuel

The Dead South | The Paper Kites | Drive-By Truckers | Newton Faulkner

Steve Poltz | 19-Twenty | Taj Farrant | Erja Lyytinen | Harry Manx

Here Come The Mummies | Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong | Little Quirks

Hussy Hicks | Blues Arcadia | RocKwiz Live