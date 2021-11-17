The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista.

For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the crowd that she “gotta pee” but won’t be able to make it to the bathroom. So, instead a man is invited onto the stage where Urista proceeds to urinate into the “motherfucker’s mouth”. Though the man involved seemed to be fairly stoked about the arrangement, the responses from the greater community were not as positive.

Unsurprisingly, NASCAR spokesman Russel Barnham has declared that “the band will not be included in future programming at NASCAR venues”.

Daytona Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident as it unlawful for to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner”.

Even the other band members were well aware of the unnecessary graphic nature of the show. They tweeted that “Sophia got carried away… It’s not something you’ll see again at our shows” that that “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band”.

Though there have been many tweets and videos of the event showing that the incident was not sexual assault and Urista actually cleaned up the mess afterwards, the act has still led to ramifications for the band professionally and personally.

Urista has since apologised on Twitter. She states that she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage” but acknowledges she went too far. She then goes on to apologise to her family, band and the fans, explaining she never intended to be a shock artist and never meant to hurt them.

Read the full statement below: