While the announcement of a reunion tour from Mötley Crüe was a surprise for many, it seems it’s the result of “years” of hard work for Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Back in July, the world of music was shocked to learn that hedonistic rockers Mötley Crüe were getting together for a reunion tour, just years after signing a “cessation of touring agreement” that would prevent just that.

Having been recording music together for the soundtrack of The Dirt, this news wasn’t entirely unexpected, though it was still a shock to those who thought the band would keep their word.

To make things more exciting though, this news was followed by reports that the band would in fact be hitting the road next year, touring alongside ’80s idols Poison and Whitesnake, undoubtedly turning it into one of the biggest tours of the year.

Since then, we’ve seen the tour set a record for fastest stadium sell-out, expand with a bunch of new shows, and we even learned that Mötley Crüe have been working with a trainer to get them in shape for the upcoming trek.

However, while many fans seemed shocked at the announcement of the tour, it seems as though it’s the culmination of plenty of hard work for Poison frontman Bret Michaels, who has been working towards this for a long time.

Speaking to People recently (via Blabbermouth), Michaels looked back on the year that was and began looking ahead to the future. While discussing the upcoming tour though, he explained it was something that he had been aiming to put together for years.

“I’ve been working on that for years, hoping we could put it together with everybody and it just worked,” he explained.

“It will be an absolute, all out, high energy party. I think people are excited for a live, good time summer party with great music.”

While we’re not sure just how long Bret Michaels has been working on this tour, we can’t help but imagine this means he got to work not long after Mötley Crüe hung up their instruments following their farewell tour.

Whatever the case, we’re glad to see such a talented trio of rock icons hitting the road together once again. Here’s hoping Michaels can start working towards sending that tour down to Australia next.

Check out ‘Kickstart My Heart’ by Mötley Crüe: