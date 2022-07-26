In a heated social media exchange, Britney Spears has accused her mother Lynne Spears of abusing her and capitalising on her misery.

Spears, who broke free of what was a harrowing and abusive 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021, has been repeatedly exposing her family and former friends who she claimed did not provide her any help while she was struggling.

Her scathing remarks against Lynne – and a friend named Jansen – were the most recent in a series of social media call-outs. In a now-deleted post, Britney leaked screenshots of chats with both.

In text messages to her mother, she expressed her concerns about increased doses of her medicines and alleged side-effects. In conversations with Jansen, Britney tried to get access to a lawyer who could help plead her case. In her caption, Spears claimed they never replied to her in her time of need.

Hours later, however, both Lynne and Jansen posted screenshots of their own, claiming that Britney was hiding “whole conversations” from the public.

Now, after taking down her screenshots, Britney has posted a statement of her own wherein she claims her mother abused her and profited off of her.

“Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back?” she says, before alleging that Lynne had isolated her from the family and not made any effort to protect her.

“Did you tell them that you were at my beach house when I couldn’t even have the keys to my car? Did you tell them that I was doing three AA meetings a week when I hate alcohol?” she says, before adding: “You all ruined it for me. I don’t ever remember getting a text from you.”

Britney goes on to allege that even when the conservatorship started and she was struggling, her mother ‘went out every night and drank wine and got your stupid pictures taken’ while she couldn’t go out of the house or have a partner. She also alleges that the conservatorship was planned ‘two weeks before’ it allegedly started.

Recalling a sleepover she had with Lynne and a few others the night before, Britney said: “It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on. Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids. You abused me. Yes, I will say it and blows my mind that you still play the prayer-loving mom.”

Check out the full statement by Britney Spears: