As per TMZ, sources close to the pop star have revealed that she made the decision to fire her existing security team and replace them with an entirely new posse last week, shortly after the wedding chaos. It probably wasn’t a difficult decision to make, considering how close Jason got to the singer.

Britney’s first husband dramatically interrupted her wedding last week, resulting in a police intervention. Jason even streamed it live on Instagram, showing him walking up to security and informing them that Britney herself had invited him to attend.

After his connection cut out briefly, the livestream rejoined Jason actually inside the singer’s home, where he was eventually stopped and taken outside.