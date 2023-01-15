Britney Spears has been sharing erratic posts on Instagram following a public meltdown that was caught on camera.

Spears and husband Sam Asghari were spied at JOEY eatery in Los Angeles on Friday, where Spears was seen acting “manic”, “speaking gibberish” and yelling, according to TMZ.

A diner grabbed footage after Asghari allegedly stormed out of the restaurant, which showed Spears muttering to herself at a table before leaving with her bodyguard.

Spears followed the outburst with an illustration of a woman seated at a table alongside the caption: “They told me I couldn’t that’s why I did!”

She followed it up with a video a few hours later, dancing around in front of the camera and repeatedly flipping the bird.

Spears’ erratic behaviour comes as #FreeBritney activists fear she’s still being controlled, with multiple conspiracy theories circulating social media – including one that she is dead, and another that someone – maybe her sister Jamie-Lynn – is “playing” Spears using deep fake AI technology and green screens.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton added fuel to the conspiracy fire last month, when he posted several since-deleted videos on TikTok and Instagram about the singer’s current status, saying it was “very bad.”

In one of the videos, as reported by Newsweek, Hilton said: “Britney Spears fans have been sharing a lot of theories because we have not seen her in public in a long time. I just dismissed a lot of these theories as silly talk.

“However, I just spoke to a friend of mine, somebody that I know in real life that I trust, that I respect, that works in the industry. That is a professional somebody that I hadn’t spoken to in a while, who’s very plugged in. We spoke about Britney and my friend shared what they claim is going on. And I believe my friend.”

Hilton refused to repeat what his friend had said, adding, “but my friend did share that things are bad.”