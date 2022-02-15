In a new statement, Big Hit Music has announced that BTS member V has tested positive for COVID19. The other members have tested negative.

In a new statement, Big Hit Music has announced that BTS member V has tested positive for COVID19. All other members of the band have tested negative.

Big Hit Music’s statement clarified that V had received both his vaccinations and is currently not exhibiting any ‘extraordinary’ symptoms ‘other than a mild fever and sore throat’.

“There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.” the statement said.

V is the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID19. In December, Jin, Suga, and RM tested positive for the virus after returning to South Korea from international schedules.

Recently, member Jimin also tested positive for the virus after being rushed to the emergency room and undergoing surgery for acute acute appendicitis. Jimin updated fans on his recovery through the platform Weverse, and assured them he was doing okay.

At the time, BTS members showed support for the singer and jumped in to reassure fans. In a sweet exchange, a fan asked whether their ‘chick’ (as Jimin is affectionately called) was okay, and V replied: “That chick said he was watching the sky for 7 hours, the sky was pretty today.”

BTS member J-hope also assured fans of Jimin’s good health, posting a picture with him soon after his discharge and captioning it: “Very healthy.”

