Queenscliff’s new music festival BY THE PIER has announced an exciting new addition to the 2022 lineup, although one big name will no longer be taking part in the festival.

Sydney teenage sensations The Rions will bring their explosive brand of indie rock to the already stacked line up for BY THE PIER 2022. Performing together since they were just 13-years-old under the guidance of John Stone (Angus and Julia’s father), the band have been ones to watch for a while now.

They won triple j’s Unearthed High in 2021 with their single ‘Night Light’ and the four schoolmates have been turning heads ever since. Inspired by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Beatles, and Lime Cordiale, they’ve found an indie-rock-meets-pop hybrid sound that’s really connecting with fans.

The rest of the lineup remains intact, with the exception of blues singer Sam Teskey, who is longer able to join the festival. Some of the most beloved acts in Australian music will perform, including the likes of Vera Blue, Client Liaison, San Cisco, Julia Stone, Briggs, Electric Fields, Jarryd James, Harvey Sutherland, Thandi Phoenix, Kim Churchill, Pierce Brothers, Didirri, Southern River Band, Telenova, Mama Kin Spender, Ryan Downey, Maple Glider, Bones & Jones, Cry Baby, Isabella Khalife, Hassall and more.

BY THE PIER will descend on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria across the last weekend of March, for three sexy days of live music, gourmet food trucks, bars, DJs and glorious sun and sand.

Single-day tickets will be available from $79, whilst Weekend tickets will set you back $199. Find all the relevant information below.

BY THE PIER 2022

March 25-27 2022

General Public On Sale HERE

Friday March 25

San Cisco

Electric Fields

Pierce Brothers

The Rions

Bones & Jones

Cry Baby

Saturday March 26

Client Liaison

Julia Stone

Briggs

Harvey Sutherland

Southern River Band

Telenova

Mama Kin Spender

Ryan Downey

Hassall

Sunday March 27

Vera Blue

Jarryd James

Thandi Phoenix

Kim Churchill

Didirri

Maple Glider

Isabella Khalife