Cardi B might have been able to get into a club easily but she still found time to speak up for a group of Black women who weren’t so lucky.

The rapper was scheduled to make an appearance at a Miami nightclub on Sunday, December 5th, when she noticed a group of Black women having a hard time getting in.

In videos that have since gone viral on social media, Cardi was spotted chatting with the group outside of E11EVEN after the group informed her the bouncers were refusing Black women entry into the club.

The group were insisting that the E11EVEN was allowing white women to come inside and were purposely excluding Black women from entering the establishment. One of the group even claimed that her husband was a football player, yet that counted for nothing.

Upon hearing the group’s story, Cardi stepped in and did what she could. “Y’all gonna let the Black women in here,” she can be heard saying to the club staff in the viral videos. “Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in.”

After reprimanding security some kore, the club’s staff finally relented and told Cardi that they would allow the Black women recording the video entry into the club after she entered. E11EVEN hasn’t released a statement about the incident yet.

Cardi probably wanted to hit up the nightclub to celebrate her being appointed as the first-ever creative director in residence of Playboy.

“Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y’all are going to love what we put together. I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!!. We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”

