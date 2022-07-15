Mariah Carey not ‘knowing’ JLo, Courtney Love shading Gwen Stefani, Noel and Liam Gallagher – Reddit reminded us of some A+ shades by celebs.

No matter how much you claim to not pay attention to the more sordid, highly dramatised details of the celeb world, we all love to watch a good burn. Like, ‘bring my popcorn, I need to text my friends about this and possibly use this is in a fight’ burn.

Fortunately, our favourite celebrities have never left us wanting for some good ol’ drama and some even better shade. Here are some excellent examples, according to Reddit.

Mariah Carey ‘not knowing’ Jennifer Lopez

Oh, how could we not start with what has been termed the ‘most crushing shade‘ of the celeb world? Back in 2000s, German TV show Taff asked Carey about her relationship with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

While she only had nice things to say about Bey – ‘very sweet person’ – when asked about JLo, Carey looked the interviewer straight in the eye, and said: “I don’t know her.” She then pursed her lips, shook her head, and smiled. It’s been decades and we’re still wondering whether she was serious.

Mariah Carey dissing Nicki Minaj not once, but twice!

The first, of course, is the iconic ABC News interview where Carey was asked whether she was the ‘bitch’ Nicki Minaj was referring to when she sang: ‘I’m quick to check a bitch if she is out of line.’ Once again, Carey kept a straight face and hit back: “Don’t know what’s she saying – I didn’t know she sang. I thought she rapped… or whatever.”

This wasn’t the first time Carey had come for Minaj. When the two were on the panel of judges on American Idol, Carey critiqued a contestant’s performance and subtly shaded Minaj – who was just a seat down – by saying: “Again, back to the Billboard Hot 100 #1 song which you just performed, which is difficult to get, not everyone has that.”

Queen.

Because we believe in keeping it fair, here’s Whitney Houston getting one up on Mariah

Whitney Houston rolled out the shade like she belted out high notes, but this one has to have hurt a little more. When asked in a 1990 interview what she thought of Mariah Carey, Whitney responded: “What do I think of her? I don’t think of her.”

Courtney Love shading Gwen Stefani and not even pretending

Famously, or infamously, Courtney Love once mocked Gwen Stefani by calling her a ‘cheerleader’: “Being famous is just like being in high school. But I’m not interested in being the cheerleader. I’m not interested in being Gwen Stefani. She’s the cheerleader, and I’m out in the smoker shed.”

Clearly there were some cool kids vs. actual cool kids comparisons going on here, but Stefani wasn’t going to take it lying down. So, she released ‘Hollaback Girl.’

The wild text exchange between Azelia Banks and Grimes

From ‘you don’t even have bone marrow sis’ to telling Grimes she smelled like a ‘roll of nickels’, Banks’ texts to Grimes were like a fever-dream of Gossip Girl circa 2020s texts, but the celeb edition.

Noel Gallagher coming for Arctic Monkeys

The feud between the Gallagher brothers deserves another piece of its own, but other people have also been at the receiving end of their ire. Case in point, Noel telling the London Evening Standard that he ‘would rather drink petrol straight from the nozzle at a garage than listen to an interview with Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys.’ Ouch.

Noel, again, on James Blunt

Just… we’ll let you read it: “If I was to write songs literally about my life, heavens above, they would probably be more boring than James Blunt. If that is at all possible. Which of course, as we all know, it isn’t.”

And, of course, Noel – yet again – on his brother, Liam

He’s rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy. He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.” Noel told Q Magazine in an interview. Liam woke up not knowing that that day was gonna be the day Noel threw it back to him.

And because Noel needs to get a taste of his own medicine, he’s Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall dishing it out

After Noel called Little Mix ‘undeserving’ of a BRIT Award, the Little Mix star hit back and – honestly – obliterated him by saying: “Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family!” I don’t know about you, but I would simply pass away.

Bette Davis coming for Joan Crawford

Back in the day, the feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford wasn’t exactly a secret – they even made a show about it. Apparently, Davis fell for her co-star Franchot Tone while working on the 1935 movie Dangerous, but he ended up marrying Joan Crawford in the end.

Cue decades of the two celebs shade being thrown at each other, which included: “The best time I ever had with Joan Crawford was when I pushed her down the stairs in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Let’s not forget: “Why am I so good at playing bitches? I think it’s because I’m not a bitch. Maybe that’s why Miss Crawford always plays ladies.”

And the infamous: “She has slept with every male star at MGM except Lassie.”

Orson Welles about, well, most other directors, but specifically Woody Allen

Woody Allen has not been cool for a while now, but if one were to make a list of how many people hate him, Orson Welles would definitely be Top 10.

Welles once said about Allen: “I hate Woody Allen physically, I dislike that kind of man. I can hardly bear to talk to him. He has the Chaplin disease. That particular combination of arrogance and timidity sets my teeth on edge. (…) he is arrogant. Like all people with timid personalities, his arrogance is unlimited.”

“Anybody who speaks quietly and shrivels up in company is unbelievably arrogant. He acts shy, but he’s not. He’s scared. He hates himself, and he loves himself, a very tense situation. It’s people like me who have to carry on and pretend to be modest. To me, it’s the most embarrassing thing in the world- a man who presents himself at his worst to get laughs, in order to free himself from his hang-ups.” he added.

I wish there was a directory of film directors where you look a name up and it's just a summary of Orson Welles roasting them. pic.twitter.com/IEmo5eolkf — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) August 6, 2019

BRB ordering gallons of ice for all these burns.