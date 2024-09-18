Some of the biggest names in Australian music are heading to Changing Tides Festival this year.

After a sold-out debut last summer, Changing Tides Festival is returning for a second round, heading to Kiama Showgrounds on December 14th and 15th.

Promising to be “a true celebration of local culture, community spirit, and that unmistakable South Coast energy,” the festival has collected some Aussie live circuit favourites for its 2024 edition.

Leading the charge on the Saturday is Hilltop Hoods and Ocean Alley, both no strangers to the festival scene. They’re joined on the Saturday bill by pop-rock sibling duo Lime Cordiale, rising indie rockers Old Mervs, local legends The Terrys, WA’s South Summit, and more.

On the Sunday, “Dance Monkey” singer-songwriter Tones and I will headline, accompanied by fellow pop stars Ruel, Peach PRC, Mallrat, as well as other local legends Pacific Avenue.

Check out the full lineup for both days below. A surprise return act from Changing Tides Festival’s debut is also set to be revealed in the coming months, while both Saturday and Sunday will also have competition winners performing alongside the established artists.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 25th at 10am, while there will also be a pre-sale beginning at 8am on the same day. Those interested are urged to “get in early,” as last year’s edition sold out in record time.

Changing Tides Festival 2024

Presented by triple j

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 25th (8am)

General sale begins Wednesday, September 25th (10am)

Ticket information available via changingtides.com.au

Saturday, December 14th-Sunday, December 15th

Kiama Showgrounds, Kiama

Saturday Lineup

Hilltop Hoods | Ocean Alley | Lime Cordiale

Old Mervs |The Terrys | Blu DeTiger

South Summit | Annie Hamilton

Lola Scott | CT Winner

Sunday Lineup

Tones and I | Ruel | Surprise Return Act

Peach PRC | Mallrat | Pacific Avenue

Chloe Dadd | THE BLSSM | CT Winner