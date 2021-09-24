In a superstar meeting of the old and the new, British rockers Coldplay have released a new single alongside BTS.
‘My Universe’ was first teased by both outfits on TikTok but now it’s officially here, as per Billboard. The global icons dropped their collaboration ‘My Universe’ today, September 24th, their first proper time working together.
‘My Universe’ is sung in both English and Korean and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seems like he’s having a great old time of it in the song: he harmonises for fun with the BTS boys and generally rolls back the years (Jungkook wasn’t even born when Coldplay first started all the way back in 1996). “You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/ And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside,” they sing in the chorus.
It sounds like Coldplay are eager to push this single hard. The British rocker’s label Parlophone Records announced a slew of upcoming releases in connection with the single, including the Inside My Universe Documentary this Sunday, September 26th. An official music video directed by Dave Meyers will also be dropping soon.
‘My Universe’ is the second single from Coldplays’ forthcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres (releasing on October 15th), which is set to be their most pop record to date. Produced by Swedish production star Max Martin (Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, NSYNC, Katy Perry, amongst many, many more),
‘My Universe’ and previous single ‘Higher Power’ see the band on far different sonic territory to their older music. Music of the Spheres is the follow-up to 2019’s double album Everyday Life, which topped the ARIA Album Chart and peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more