In a superstar meeting of the old and the new, British rockers Coldplay have released a new single alongside BTS.

‘My Universe’ was first teased by both outfits on TikTok but now it’s officially here, as per Billboard. The global icons dropped their collaboration ‘My Universe’ today, September 24th, their first proper time working together.

‘My Universe’ is sung in both English and Korean and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seems like he’s having a great old time of it in the song: he harmonises for fun with the BTS boys and generally rolls back the years (Jungkook wasn’t even born when Coldplay first started all the way back in 1996). “You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first/ And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside,” they sing in the chorus.

It sounds like Coldplay are eager to push this single hard. The British rocker’s label Parlophone Records announced a slew of upcoming releases in connection with the single, including the Inside My Universe Documentary this Sunday, September 26th. An official music video directed by Dave Meyers will also be dropping soon.