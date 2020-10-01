Chris Cornell has managed to top a major Billboard chart with his beautiful cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’.

It’s been three years since his untimely death but Chris Cornell’s impact is still being felt, so much so that he’s managed to posthumously hit number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart with his cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’.

Released earlier this year on what would’ve been the Soundgarden frontman’s 56th birthday, the cover of ‘Patience’ was originally recorded back in 2016 while he was teaching his daughter Toni how to play the hit 1989 ballad.

After hearing news of Guns N’ Roses big reunion, Chris Cornell decided to record the song as his own little tribute.

“Listening to [Chris Cornell’s cover] again after so many years it was hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement at the time. “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

“It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory.

“Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

According to Billboard, Cornell’s cover topped the Mainstream Rock Songs chart for the week of October 3rd, 2020, making it his second chart-topper as a soloist and his first as a solo lead.

The singer had previously hit number one on this Billboard chart for two weeks as the featured vocalist on Zac Brown Band’s 2015 hit ‘Heavy In The Head’.

Seems like we’re all still shedding a tear ’cause we’re missin’ Chris Cornell.

With news of his posthumous chart-topping effort, 2020 is turning out to be an unexpectedly big year for Cornell on several fronts.

A number of cover songs recorded by the rocker were released this year (including ‘Patience’), his daughter Lily talked about all the lessons he bestowed upon her when it comes to mental health, and production for that biopic about Cornell’s life, titled Black Days, is reportedly about to begin.

Check out Chris Cornell’s cover of ‘Patience’ by Guns ‘N Roses: