Cold Chisel discussed 50 years of music and friendship in a revealing new interview.

In the latest episode of ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’, sponsored by Shure, Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid sat down with Cold Chisel’s members – Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Don Walker, and Phil Small – to look back at their Rolling Stone 2011 cover and share their thoughts on their last five decades.

Barnes opened up about how relentless life felt back then, noting how different it was to the healthier habits the band members are adopting leading up to their 50th anniversary tour.

“Everything I did was fast and hard and loud and I just didn’t stop,” Barnes said. “It was sort of a bit of a haze, because everything was moving so fast and I didn’t want to miss a thing.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Cold Chisel told Reid about Barnes’ emergency open heart surgery in 2023, the friendship formed through decades of performing together, and the devastation they felt when founding member Steve Prestwich suddenly passed away in 2011.

After Cold Chisel announced last month that they would be hitting the road for a special 50th anniversary later this year, the first 16 shows quickly sold out, but luckily the legendary rock band swiftly added six new dates, including first shows in Canberra and the Hunter Valley.

“We were completely blown away by the response last week,” Barnes said. “The demand for tickets was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

“Unfortunately we can’t do gigs everywhere, so we’ve tried to get to the places where the outcry was loudest,” added Moss. “The reaction of our fans has really fired us up – we can’t wait to play for everyone.”

