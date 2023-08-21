Are you in a burgeoning West Australian band? Do you enjoy the decade-spanning pop-rock delights of Coldplay? Would you love the opportunity to support Chris Martin and co. live?

Surprisingly, you’re in luck. One of the world’s biggest bands are searching for a homegrown act to warm up for them at their upcoming Australian shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium this November.

As per The Music Network, potential acts can apply for the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” from now until September 4th. The winner will then be announced the following month on October 2nd (enter here).

As well as getting to support Coldplay, the winning band will also be handed a $15,000 grant, provided by the WA Government Contemporary Music Fund, to develop them further.

To be eligible, entrants must be residents of WA aged 16 and over. Entrants must upload a recording of one of their own original songs, as well as a clip of them performing in a live setting.

All entrants will be personally assessed by “team Coldplay” alongside a panel of music industry professionals, according to a statement provided by Live Nation Australia.

The winning WA act won’t be the only support Coldplay have at their Optus Stadium shows. As previously revealed, Amy Shark and Thelma Plum will back up the English band this November, and Martin actually played a pivotal part in Shark winning the supporting slot.

During a recent interview on On Air With Smallzy, Shark revealed that Coldplay’s frontman had a big say in who got to support his band.

“My booking agent said, ‘oh, so we look like we’re gonna get the Coldplay thing… but it’s all up to Chris Martin,” Shark told the radio host. “And I go, ‘so, what does that mean?’ He has to listen to my songs?’ And he said ‘yes.’ So I’m like, ‘I’m either gonna love him or hate him forever!’ He could’ve said no.”

In the end, Shark had no need to hate the singer. “Tick of approval from Coldplay and Chris Martin!” Smallzy said. “I know now that Chris has actually listened,” Shark replied.

Coldplay head to Perth on November 18th and 19th. More information about the shows can be found here.