DaBaby is trying out some new vocal tones on his new track, and fans have some thoughts about it.

The rapper dropped a new song called ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ yesterday, complete with a self-directed video.

The track’s verses feature DaBaby’s familiar rap rhymes, but the hook showcases a side new to fans… who don’t seem to be buying it.

“They so sneaky,” he sings in a heavy Auto-Tune.

“They don’t know, they don’t know, sneaky,” he repeats four times for the song’s chorus.

Shared to Twitter with the caption: “This sounds like it could be fire,” fans were quick to respond.

“This shit fire, the same way genital herpes is fire,” one fan wrote.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Nah he owe me money for listening to this, if I hear this man tryna [sic] sing a tune ever again, I’ma [sic] have my computer science boy build a DaBaby block chrome extension.”

this shit fire, the same way genital herpes is fire. Nah he owe me money for listening to this, if I hear this man tryna sing a tune ever again, I'ma have my computer science boy build a dababy block chrome extension https://t.co/iIlcSf8pVD — Boring Capital (@theta_hedge) January 17, 2022

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever heard,” replied another.

This the worst thing I’ve ever heard — Da Don (@YSLDON6) January 14, 2022

“You mean dumpster fire, right?” wrote another.

You mean dumpster fire, right? https://t.co/TMYfwoW3Kj — Bi & Boosted (@JaxxDynamite) January 17, 2022

Others gave advice: “Put this tf back in the drafts.”

put this tf back in the drafts pic.twitter.com/h7ZGswWJWh — angry aries 💌 (@burrcedes) January 15, 2022

DaBaby had a tumultuous 2021, facing backlash after a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud festival, which resulted in him getting dropped from numerous festivals and shows.

In November, he ended up in a fight on Instagram Live with DaniLeigh, the mother of his youngest daughter, which ended with him calling the police on her.

‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ appears to be DaBaby embracing his ‘rap villain’ role, with the lines: “You ain’t gon’ never get no money in your feelings/Baby most hated, I’m the rap game villain/Three babies, tryna run up thirty million.”

DaniLeigh, meanwhile, announced today she and the daughter she shares with DaBaby have tested positive for COVID-19.

“My baby and I have COVID we’re ok and will be ok,” the singer tweeted. “Appreciate prayers stay masked up and inside y’all,” she tweeted.

My baby and I have COVID 😔 we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers 🙏🏽 stay masked up and inside y’all.. — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) January 17, 2022

Watch DaBaby ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’: