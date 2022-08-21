Daniel Johns has announced a ‘world first’ immersive art exhibition as his FutureNever multiverse continues to expand.

Titled ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’, the special immersive experience arrives in Melbourne from Friday, August 26th until Sunday, October 9th. An exploration of the height of Australia’s grunge culture in the 90s, the exhibition is set to take fans deep into the history of the Silverchair legend.

“I can say without a hint of exaggeration that ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is the most ambitious project I’ve ever been a part of,” Johns says. “For 45 minutes, people can physically time-travel back to my childhood and into the FutureNever in a way that provides a greater insight into my creative process and personal life than any live concert could ever hope to achieve. It’s literally a lifetime of work that has gone into it and I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done.”

The singer also confirmed a new three-part docuseries, Inside the Mind of Daniel Johns, with the first episode se to premiere today at 6pm AEST on YouTube. In it, he’ll break his silence on his nervous breakdown, discuss his struggles with self-medication, and open up about his recent dealings with his former Silverchair bandmates. The following two episodes will debut weekly on Monday at 6pm AEST. As Johns puts it, “it’s the deepest I’ve ever gone, I talk about everything.”

Johns released his second solo studio album, FutureNever, earlier this year, reaching the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. It was the hugely-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Talk.

He was also recently sentenced to 10 months in jail – to be served in the community – over a drink driving car crash around the time of his album release. While announcing his new immersive art exhibition, Johns touched on his journey over the past few months.

“I wanted to first say a huge thank you to everyone for the infinite love and support while I’ve been gone,” he wrote on social media. “The gratitude I feel cannot be expressed. I’ve been working so hard on my health (physical, emotional and mental) and I’m on a journey to recovery- I’m feeling so much better. If anyone else is also on their own journey, let’s do it together.”

Daniel Johns ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’

Tickets on sale now via radiovelvet.com

August 26th-October 9th

Rialto, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC