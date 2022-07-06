Daniel Johns has been sentenced to 10 months in jail to be served in the community over his recent drink driving car crash.

Earlier this year, the Silverchair legend took to social media to reveal that he’d been in an accident while driving under the influence.

Calling his mental health a “work in progress,” he explained that he’d started to suffer from panic attacks “over the last week.” “Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident,” he said at the time. “I am ok, everyone is ok.”

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression,” continued then. “I know this is not sustainable or healthy.I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

The March incident took place at North Arm Cove, just north of Newcastle, with Johns’ blood alcohol reading being three times the legal limit.

The high-speed car crash occurred when Johns’ SUV crossed onto the wrong side of the highway, resulting in a collision with a truck travelling the other way. The driver of the truck and a passenger were treated at the scene.

And now Johns has discovered his fate, in Raymond Terrace Local Court, as per ABC. As well as the 10 months sentence to be served in the community, the musician has been given an intensive corrections order.

Johns has also been disqualified from getting behind the wheel for seven months. He must then fit an alcohol-reading interlock device to his car for 24 months when he eventually gets his driver’s licence back.

While speaking from rehab after the collision, Johns also owned up to what happened. “I take full responsibility for my actions on the evening of March 23rd, I am deeply remorseful and I am working every day to make amends. I am handling these matters professionally and privately,” he said.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you posted with further updates as they come.