Dave Grohl has finally figured out a solution to his coffee addition: make a wild parody ad about it.

If there was ever an unhealthy relationship within the Foo Fighters, it would have to be between Dave Grohl and coffee.

This all first came to light 10 years ago when Grohl went semi-viral after dropping that hilarious ‘Fresh Pots‘ video, which was two-minutes of Dave Grohl drinking coffee and yelling “fresh pots!” a lot.

Hell, Grohl’s coffee addiction got so bad that he literally ended up in hospital after overdosing on it.

But it seems like the Foo Fighters frontman has a better handle on caffeine addiction these days and he’s decided to celebrate his, ahem, “progress” and the 10th anniversary of the aforementioned ‘Fresh Pots’ video by releasing a parody ad that makes fun of him and the ridiculousness of American drug ads.

And folks, it is a friggin’ hoot and a half.

“Ten years ago, I was in the grips of a debilitating caffeine addiction,” Grohl voiceovers in the overly melodramatic introduction. “My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprivation and noxious coffee breath. As the bean took over, I found myself doing anything for a fix.”

Just to really highlight the do “anything for a fix” bit, Grohl is depicted frantically rolling up caffeine ciggies, snorting lines (of coffee) and smoking coffee bongs. In his own words: “My roast grew darker and darker, until I finally hit pot bottom.”

But now he’s perfectly fine thanks to FreshPotix, which is a new (fictional) drug aimed at helping “coffee addicts like [Grohl] manage their coffee addiction.”

Just a warning though, this “cure” comes with a number of potential side effects, including but not limited to: severe monkey peen, extra toe, weeping taint, plaid lung, Cyrus virus (your voice changes to that of Billy Ray or Miley), stomach tail, bald ass, and tinselscrote (breakout of Chistmas tree tinsel on balls).

So in short, the Foo Fighters take the piss out of Dave Grohl’s addiction to coffee and the result is two minutes of glorious mayhem involving coffee snorting and various other caffeine-related shenanigans.

If Foo Fighters never make another album, they can continue on this bonkers coffee trip because it is just as entertaining.

Check out the wild coffee parody ad starring Dave Grohl: