In case you’ve been living under a rock – and clearly have been ignoring our feed for the past week – Dave Grohl is currently releasing his Hanukkah Sessions and his latest installment is a cover of Elastica’s ‘Connection’.

Over the past six days, Grohl and Foo Fighter’s producer Greg Kurstin have been hand feeding us one Jewish cover from one Jewish artist per day. The whole series, dubbed Hanukkah Sessions, is set for eight days with as many different artists.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” Grohl said of the series.

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!” he also added in a tweet.

The latest cover that’s blessed our undeserving ears definitely doesn’t disappoint. Earlier this week the duo covered some poppier choices like Peaches ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ and ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake. Now, the talented team has taken a different direction by hitting the synth on a cover of Elastica’s ‘Connection’, which is probably going to have you craving a Wednesday night party.

Foo Fighters accompanied the catchy song on their Facebook page with the caption: “From Brit Milot to Britpop…here’s one of the coolest tracks from the 90’s….sung by the very cool…and Jewish…Justine Frischmann…ELASTICA!”

The other covers that Grohl and Kurstin have delivered so far during Hanukkah Sessions are:

Night 1: Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’

Night 2: Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Night 3: Mountain – ‘Mississippi Queen’

Night 4: Peaches – ‘Fuck the Pain Away’

Night 5: Bob Dylan – ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’

Night 6: Elastica – ‘Connection’

Watch the latest cover of Elastica’s ‘Connection’ below and try and make yourself not reach for a bottle of vodka and your party shoes.