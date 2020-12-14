Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In celebration of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have set out to cover eight songs over the eight evenings of the holiday.

The proceedings kicked off on Thursday night with a searing rendition of Beastie Boys’ 1994 Ill Communication cut, ‘Sabotage’, which was followed by a take on Drake’s 2015 track ‘Hotling Bling.’

On night three, the band delivered a raucous cover of Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen.’ “Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West,” Grohl prefaced the performance with. “Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN.”

Check out Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover ‘Mississippi Queen’ by Mountain:

Grohl and Kurstin will five more songs by Jewish artists over Hanukkah 2020.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foo Fighters frontman explained up on the series announcement last week.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

Dave Grohl and co have been keeping busy recently. Last month, Foo Fighters dropped their first new music since 2017’s Concrete and Gold, with funky new single ‘Shame Shame’. The track is taken off the band’s forthcoming new record, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop in February.